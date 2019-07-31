Baramulla man kills daughter, hands over himself to police

Baramulla: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his young daughter and handed himself to police afterwards in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Police said that Javid Ahmad Khan, son of Rahmullah Khan, resident of Laridora, Baramulla approached Police Station Chandosa telling the officer on duty that he had killed his own daughter in nearby forests.

The officers first took him to be a mentally challenged person, but when the man repeated the tale, they contacted his family, which confirmed that Javid had indeed taken his daughter along with him to nearby forests in the morning, and the two were not back yet.

A police team along with some villagers reached the spot, and found the body of the girl.

A police statement issued here said that Javed killed his daughter, because he thought she had an “affair” with a boy.

The girl’s body was handed over to family after a post-mortem at Barmulla hospital. Forensic experts also collected samples from the murder site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

