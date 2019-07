Srinagar: The cross-LoC shelling started again in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Wednesday evening.

Reports said that the armies of India and Pakistan again exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Haji Peer.

They said that the shelling has created fear among the residents of Charunda, Silikote, Sadpora, Nambla and Tilawari villages.

More details are awaited.

