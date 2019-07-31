Admin fails to relocate dumping site in Shopian

Proposed site a Lethpora abandoned

Shopian: The district administration has failed to shift the dumping site located near the mini-secretariat to an alternative site, even though the government had ealier proposed relocation to Lethpora in Pulwama.

The government has now reversed the decision and district authorities have been told to identify an alternate site in districts.

The dumping site in Shopian has been is use for more than 40 years and is heavily polluting the nearby water resources like the Rambiara rivulet and Nagrai spring.

Being close to mini-secretariat it has also been an inconvenience to officials and other employees posted because of the foul smell.

Local resident said that besides the bad smell, the site has also become a yard for stray dogs putting lives of people, especially children at risk.

Children, they said, do not dare to go to school without elders accompanying them.

Residents demand that an alternate site be identified in an isolated place so that residents do not face problems and water bodies are spared from pollution.

The government has been for years telling that a dumping site at cluster level is being built at Lethpora area of Pulwama but after consuming lot of time the site was abandoned because of reservations from a near by police training centre.

Executive officer Muncipal Committee Shopian, Imtiyaz Ahmad said that government has given them directions to identify alternate site in the district.

“We have three sites in consideration that are Sofanaman, Aglar and Harmain. Soon we will figure out which site will be used for dumping,” he said.

