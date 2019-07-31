Additional forces deployment in Kashmir is to provide security for hoisting Tricolour on Aug 15

Srinagar: The recent order of deployment of more ten thousand government forces in Kashmir was to provide security cover for a move to hoist the Tricolour in every panchayat in the state on August 15, Indian Express reported.

The newspaper quoting sources said that the government is infusing troops “as many panchayat heads want to hoist the national flag this Independence Day”.

“This deployment is being done to ensure no disruption to the process and avoid any untoward incident,” it reported.

From last few days, reports of deployment of additional government forces in the state had led to intense speculation over the Centre government plans for abrogation of Article 35A.

“The ruling BJP has already given instructions to its units in every panchayat of the state to hoist the Tricolour on August 15. Following the panchayat elections in the state last year, which it considers as a “gain in grassroots democracy”, the BJP also hopes that the move will help it gather momentum for the assembly elections that are expected to be held this year,” the newspaper reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

