34 killed in Afghanistan roadside bomb blast

At least 34 people, including women and children, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Herat-Kandahar Highway early Wednesday morning, Tolo News quoting local officials reported.

The incident happened in Shawiz area when a bus carrying dozens of passengers was travelling to Farah province from the western province of Herat, an official of Herat hospital, Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammadi, said.

At least 17 others, including women and children, were wounded in incident, he said.

Security officials have not commented on the incident. (Tolo News)

