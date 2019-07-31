2 civilians killed, 19 injured in Indian shelling across LoC in PaK: Pakistan media

Srinagar: Two civilians were killed and 19 others were injured in Pakistan Administered Kashmir in Indian shelling across the Line of Control on Tuesday, Pakistan media reported. The injured include six women and a police constable.

Quoting an official, Dawn newspaper reported the shelling first began in Leepa valley, located some 100 kilometres southeast of in Jhelum valley district, at about 12 noon, with Indian troops targeting Batlian and Bijildhaar villages.

Later they expanded the range to the entire valley, targeting the civilian population with mortar guns and rocket launchers, alleged Waleed Anwar, assistant commissioner of the area.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and quoted by the Dawn report stated that a man was killed and nine others, including women and children, were injured due to “unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns” by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

The Indian troops “deliberately targeted civilian population in Danna, Dhddnial (sic), Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot sectors,” read the statement.

“[There are] reports of three Indian soldiers dead, many injured, besides damage to Indian posts,” the statement by the military’s media wing had added.

A day earlier, officials had reported that a woman lost her life and another five women and two men were wounded in PAK in unrelenting and unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian troops from across the LoC.

The casualties occurred in Khurshidabad and Neza­pir sectors of Haveli district on Sunday evening, but the information was officially shared with the media on Monday.

