Yediyurappa-led BJP govt in Karnataka cancels celebration of annual birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka cancelled the celebration of the annual birth anniversary of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan Tuesday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered the Kannada and Culture Department to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti “with immediate effect”, Indian express reported.

The new Yediyurappa government’s move through an order comes within three days after it came to power and a day after it won the confidence motion in the state assembly.

“The decision was taken on Monday at a cabinet meeting based on an application filed by BJP MLA KG Bopaiah, who requested the CM to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations, highlighting opposition to such celebrations, particularly in Kodagu district,” it said.

