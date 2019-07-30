Tough call, to have to climb to the hilltop to make the phone talk

Bamrada in Budgam district has ‘never had a cellular network’; locals have now appealed to Governor to help

BUDGAM: It is an uphill task, what to you is just a swipe of the finger or the twiddling of a thumb. For a thousand people who live in Bamrada village, at a distance of 8 kilometers from Beerwah in district Budgam, the top of a hill is where they must climb to make, or receive, a phone call.

“This has been a common problem in our village since the day mobile network came to Kashmir in 2003,” said Shabir Ahmad, a local.

“Earlier, the villages suffered because of irregular power supply and dilapidated roads, but those problems have been resolved to some extent,” he said. “Now the problem, which is even more taxing, is of mobile network.”

“The problem is perennial and worsens during the rainy season,” he added.

Furkan Syed, another local, said, “Every single person, whether it be a businessman, a student, a government employee, or a farmer, is facing inconveniences due to the network ‘not being available’.”

In order to make a call, Furkan said, people have to trek to a hilltop or walk miles to reach other villages like Aboora, Kandhama or Gund, where mobile network is available.

“As soon as we step back to our village,” Furkan said, “the mobile network disappears and only ‘emergency call’ is displayed on the phone screen.”

Residents of Bamrada said that the area “never had a cellular network”, and the few efforts made for bringing mobile connectivity to the village all failed.

Parents whose wards study outside the state said that their children are often put to stress as they cannot communicate with them on time. Just to receive their call or make a call to them, they have to go a long distance.

Locals said that although the matter was brought to the notice of political leaders of the area, as well as of the district administration, “nothing was done”.

The locals have now requested Governor Satya Paul Malik to personally intervene in the matter and take some steps to provide mobile connectivity to their village.

