Top Jaish commander, accomplice killed in Bijbehara gunfight: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday evening said that a top Jaish commander along with his associate were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain militant has been identified as Fayaz Panzoo, a top Jaish commander, a police official said. The other slain militant is yet to be identified.

The official said that Panzoo was involved in attack on CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12, 2019 in which 5 CRPF Personnel were killed and SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries.

The gunfight ensued in Kutto area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district after a joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village.

The official said that while the cordon was being laid the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter.

Authoritie have snapped the mobile internet services in the district.

