Talk of ‘joint resistance’ now in ‘mainstream’

Farooq seeks audience with Modi

SRINAGAR: Just as Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s killing in 2016 made separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik form the “Joint Resistance Leadership” in Kashmir, perceived threats to Article 35A have now made mainstream political parties PDP and NC talk of a united resistance to New Delhi.

On Monday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asked for an all-party meeting, a proposal that was seconded by NC president Farooq Abdullah, to discuss a joint strategy to defend Article 35A.

Mehbooba requested Farooq Abdulllah to convene an all-party meeting in light of “recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in the state.”

“In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I’ve requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one,” she tweeted.

Bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal and his political ally Er Rasheed have also asked for joint efforts against any “misadventure” by the Government of India.

On his part, Farooq Abdullah along with his party members has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah and the two NC Lok Sabha members – Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone – have sought time to meet the prime minister urgently, a senior party leader said here.

“Efforts are on to forge a consensus at the national level with regard to the situation in Kashmir,” he added.

On Sunday, Farooq Abdullah had said while addressing party workers in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, “The NC will not allow any changes in the demography of the state and any attempt to dilute Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity will be resisted.”

