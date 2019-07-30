Take final decision on ex-SKIMS director Dr Ahanger by Aug 29: HC

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Modnay directed the state government to take a final decision on former SKIMS Director Dr AG Ahanger’s case and convey the same to the court by August 29, taking into view the departmental inquiry initiated against him.

The court on July 17 had asked Respondent No.1, Commissioner/ Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), to submit the inquiry report. Senior Additional Advocate General Javid Iqbal, appearing as counsel for Respondent No. 1, later submitted the inquiry report in sealed cover to the court.

“Without going into the merits of the report, it is noticed that final report was submitted to the Government on 18.06.2019, therefore, the Government was expected to proceed further and take decision,” the court said on Monday.

To this, Javid Iqbal stated in the court that proceedings are under examination at various levels, including at the Law Department, and the matter is under active consideration of the government for final decision.

Advocate General DC Raina, when asked by the court the position of the government, submitted that ordinarily there should be no difficulty in taking disciplinary proceedings to their logical conclusion.

He further submitted that the decision in the matter will be taken with due promptness and dispatch.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey noted that the law on the subject of conducting disciplinary proceedings against civil servants/ government employee was settled and the court has to see that such disciplinary proceedings are not stretched for long unnecessarily.

“It is settled that prolonged suspension amounts to punishment,” the judge said.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Dr Ahanger submitted before the court that disciplinary action had been taken against his client, by shifting him out of the post of Director SKIMS on 06.01.2018, followed by his suspension on 28.02.2018, on initiation of departmental proceedings.

He submitted that the appointment of Dr Ahanger was on tenure basis, for a fixed period of five years, starting from July 2016 and due to end in July 2021.

The court noted in its order that without making any observation or recording any finding that may prejudice the rights of the parties, the court only expects fair and judicious decision from the Respondent No. 1.

“Bench Secretary of this Court is asked to reseal the photocopy of the inquiry report and handover the same to the Registrar (Judicial) who shall keep the same in her custody and produce the same before the Court on the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

