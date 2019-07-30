Srinagar SSP seeking ‘list of mosques’ makes alarm bells ring louder in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Kashmir on Monday morning again woke up to an official order circulating on social media that deepened anxiety about what may lie in store in the coming days.

Issued by the Srinagar SSP (senior superintendent of police) to the five zonal superintendents of police in Srinagar city, asking for a list of mosques in the city and their management committees, the latest order added to the rumours and speculations that the government is planning to scrap Article 35A – which protects, among other privileges, Jammu & Kashmir’s land from being bought by outsiders.

“Please provide details of mosques and their management committees within your respective jurisdictions, as per enclosed proforma, to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” read the SSP’s order.

The order comes two days after the news that New Delhi is rushing to J&K an additional 100 companies of central armed paramilitary forces.

The police’s explanations did not defuse tensions. Kashmir-based political parties, in fact, were joining hands to resist any move that threatens the special Constitutional provision related to J&K’s “special status” in the Indian Union.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP first made the offer for an all-party meeting, which the NC accepted. Shah Faesal and Engineer Rasheed, who are now a team, had already asked for a joint fight.

The government’s apparent move to regulate mosques is a tried and tested method for cutting the legs of resistance in Kashmir Valley. The last such happened during the 2016 uprising when the government mapped down 9,000 such mosques, of which 156 were found to be regularly playing songs extolling resistance and providing space to protesters for shouting “anti-national slogans”.

A government report then had said that 19 FIRs were registered regarding these mosques, while 17 local mosque committees had been served notices and one person had been arrested.

The highest number of mosques (2,300) identified in that report were in Anantnag, followed by Baramulla (1,400), Srinagar (1,100), Kulgam (900) and Kupwara (937).

