Spurt in number of online crime FIRs in Noida

Noida (UP): Noida Police registered 365 FIRs related to cyber crimes between July 1 and July 30, the same number of online offence cases it lodged in the whole of 2018, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The huge spurt in cases, officials said, is due to the FIR registration process becoming simpler.

Effective July 1, the Sector 24 Police Station in Noida and the Surajpur Police Station in Greater Noida were made nodal offices for taking complaints in cyber crime cases, officials said.

“In 2018, 365 cyber crime-related cases were lodged in the district. Between July 1 and July 30 in 2019, 365 such cases have been registered. Another 334 cyber cases were registered between January 1 and June 30 this year,” the data stated.

Meanwhile, the police also clarified that rumours of the two nodal offices for registering cyber crime complaints being shut are “baseless”.

“This information is baseless and anybody with a complaint of cyber crime can approach these nodal offices at any time. The FIR would be registered without any trouble to them,” a police spokesperson said.@PTI

