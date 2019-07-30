SAC appoints Principals for 6 GMCs across the State

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the appointment of Principals for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and five new GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri on regular basis.

SAC approved appointment of Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Shah (Professor) as Principal GMC Srinagar with effect from 01.07.2019. Earlier, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Shah was assigned the charge of the post of Principal, GMC Srinagar in addition to his own duties with effect from 30.06.2019.

SAC also approved appointment of Dr Showkat Ahmad (Professor) as Principal GMC, Anantnag with effect from 04.07.2018, Dr. Abdul Hamid Kathoo (Professor) as Principal GMC, Baramulla with effect from 01.07.2018, Dr. Tariq Parvez Azad (Professor) as Principal GMC, Doda with effect from 06.07.2018, Dr. Kuldeep Singh (Professor) as Principal GMC, Rajouri with effect from 26.04.2019 and Dr. Sulaiman Choudhary (Professor) as Principal GMC, Kathua prospectively.

SAC accorded sanction to the regularization of Dr. Javed Choudhary, as Principal, GMC Baramulla with effect from 04.07.2018 to 30.06.2019 and release of grade of the post of Principal, GMC, Baramulla with effect from 04.07.2018 to 30.06.2019.

The appointment of Principals on regular basis will give impetus to the academic and other activities and ensure smooth functioning of the GMCs.

