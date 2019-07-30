RPF officer who warned of ‘law and order situation’ transferred

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in Budgam who had issued a controversial letter to warn of “deteriorating situation” and “issue of law and order” in Jammu and Kashmir has been transferred, RPF Director-General Arun Kumar said on Monday.

In the letter, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Budgam) Sudesh Nugyal had asked employees to stock ration for at least four months, store drinking water for seven days, and fill vehicles fully as there was a “forecast of deteriorating situation” in Kashmir.

“The officer who had issued the order has been transferred. A senior official has been brought in to take charge in the absence of the senior RPF official who has gone on study leave,” the RPF DG told PTI.

Kumar said the RPF is awaiting the report of RPF IG Sanjay Sankrityayan, who is on a tour of the state, for further action.

The letter created a flutter and was shared widely on social media, including by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned the motive behind such a missive.

The railways, however, clarified that the communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue it.

Moradabad Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr DSC) Sandeep Ravivanshi has now been posted in Srinagar, Kumar said.

According to the RPF officer’s letter, “As per inputs received from different security agencies and SSP/GRP/SINA (senior superintendent of police Government Railway Police, Srinagar) regarding forecast of deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley and issue of law and order for a long period, a precautionary security meeting was held on July 27.”

Nugyal asked employees to take precautionary measures, including stocking up ration for at least four months and shifting their families out of the Valley.

“At least four-month dry ration should be purchased in advance to meet any crisis situation. Store drinking water for at least seven days consumption. Staff should keep their ‘pitthu’ bag ready with sufficient amount of eatables, drinking water, chocolates, money etc for emergency purpose,” the letter said.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

