Srinagar: Panic griped residents of border town Karnah on Tuesday as armies of India and Pakistan traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

Reports said that people rushed for the safety after heavy firing, teachers closed their schools. Traffic and business in the market was also suspended.

Sources said that locals were advised to move towards safer places. “Sound of heavy shelling was even heard at far off places in this border town,” sources added.

