Pak summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner to condemn the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian troops from across the Line of Control, which resulted in the death of a woman.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesman, summoned Gaurav Ahluwalia and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

On Sunday, firing in the Nezapir Sector killed a woman in Mandhar village and injured three others. On the same day, another civilian was injured due to firing in Kailer Sector along the LoC, the FO said.

Faisal said that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary were “continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.”

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” the FO said.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it said.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

PTI

