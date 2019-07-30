Orders shared on social media are not govt orders, don’t pay heed to rumors: Governor

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday said that the series of orders circulating on social media sites in Kashmir in past few days are not government orders and asked people not pay heed to rumors.

“There has not been a valid government order. All orders are invalid,” Governor said on the sidelines of a function here at SKICC.

Governor said that if someone sneezes in Lal Chowk, the same incident is distorted and reaches Governor House that there has been a blast in Lal Chowk. Such is the magnitude of a rumor in Kashmir.

He called on people not to pay attention to rumors that everything was fine and normal in the state.

In past few days, panic has gripped Kashmir after several government orders have been circulating on social media sites.

