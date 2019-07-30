CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin, says Omar

Srinagar: Reacting to the comments of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik comments on the government orders, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that CBI must be asked to investigate the fake orders and their origin.

Omar, taking to his twitter handle wrote: “This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte. The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin.”

Earlier, on the sidelines of a function at SKICC Governor said that the series of orders circulating on social media sites in Kashmir in past few days are not government orders and asked people not pay heed to rumors.

