Notorious drug peddler arrested in Sopore: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a notorious drug peddler in Sopore at a checkpoint and recovered a huge quantity of banned drugs. 

A police spokesperson in a statement said that officers at a checkpoint established at Baghat Achabal  Sopore arrested one drug peddler identified as Arif Hussain Lone son of Abdul Hamid Lone, a resident of Lorihama Rafiabad.

“Huge quantity of Dicyclomine Fortaspas  Tramadol HCL Tablets have been recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Sopore where he remains in custody.” 

The spokesperson said that a case under FIR No 213/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been taken up.

