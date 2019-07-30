J&K Govt orders transfers, postings in administration

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday has made transfers and postings.

An official statement said that in the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:-

1. Ms. Sushma Chauhan, IAS (JK:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

2. Mr. Ramesh Kumar, IAS(JK:2011), Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

3. Ms. Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Leh, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, relieving Mr. Vikas Kundal, IAS(JK:2013), Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

4. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS(PB:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Director, Information, J&K, vice Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, who shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

5. Mr. Owais Ahmed, IAS(JK:2014), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA.

6. Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS(JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Leh.

7. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

8. Ms. Rehana Batul, KAS, Managing Director, JKTDC, is transferred and posted as Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu.

9. Mr. Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

10. Mr. Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Special Secretary in the Summer Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

11. Mr. Arvind Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

12. Mr. Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Director, Estates, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

13. Mr. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

14. Mr. Shamim Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

15. Mr. Asgar Hussain, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Managing Director, JKTDC.

16. Dr. Bharat Bushan, KAS, Director, Social Welfare, lammu, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development \q Corporation, vice Mr. Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS, who shali await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

17. Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

18. Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, on full time basis.

19. Syed Hanief Balkhi, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

20. Mr. Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg. Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Service Grievance Secretariat, shall also function as Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell.

