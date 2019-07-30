Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting on J&K today

Home Minister of India Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with other senior BJP leaders on Tuesday.

BJP Working President, JP Nadda, General Secretary BL Santosh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Rana and former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta will attend the meeting, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of rumors in the Kashmir valley about the abrogation of Article 35-A that grants special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

