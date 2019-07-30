Govt teacher booked for rape in Udhampur

Jammu: A government school teacher has been booked for rape after a 20-year-old pregnant woman lodged a complaint against him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said on Tuesday.

Subash Singh, posted at a middle school in Brari, is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, an official said.

He said the woman, who was reportedly six-months pregnant, approached Ramnagar Police Station on Monday, alleging that Singh outraged her modesty a few months ago and impregnated her.

The woman, who is a class 10 drop out, was admitted in a hospital for medical examination, the official said.

He said a rape case was registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

The incident came to light after the woman’s parents took her to a doctor for some some medical complications and was told that their daughter is pregnant, the official said.

