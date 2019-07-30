Can’t rebut social media rumours every time: Advisor Kumar

SRINAGAR: K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to the Governor, on Monday said that additional troops called to Jammu and Kashmir were required to strengthen the security grid which had been affected due to “our focus on the (Amarnath) yatra”.

Commenting on rumours that the troops have been called in as part of a plan to scrap the politically sensitive Article 35A, he said that social media rumours cannot be rebutted “every time” by the government. “Extra forces are coming.

It is a calculated and deliberate consultant response to the security grid available here,” Kumar told reporters here. “It was due to reduction of the security grid here due to our focus on the Yatra. The need arose (for more troops) and after deliberation we requisitioned some more forces.

It will not be every time for the government to rebut social media rumours,” he said. Kashmir has been on edge with speculation that the Government of India is planning to scrap Article 35A, probably in time for the country’s Independence Day, August 15.

A clutch of contingency orders issued by the police and by a railway official have been splashed on social media following a two-day visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Kashmir last week.

