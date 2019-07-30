Building for Munsif Court is evening adda of drug peddlers in Pampore

Anantnag: Constructed with a cost of more than Rs 2 crore in 2012, but damaged in the floods of 2014, the Munsif Court Complex in Pampore has become a safe haven for drug addicts and peddlers, who have been using the complex as a retail outlet.

Every evening, drug addicts and peddlers swarm the building and not only consume drugs but also openly sell drugs at the building.

Residents of the area have been complaining from one official to another but no remedial action has been taken thus far in this regard.

“It has become an eyesore and a threat to our younger generation. The drug mafia has completely taken over the building, ironically meant to house a court of law. Not law but lawlessness prevails,” a resident of the area said.

The building was constructed by the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation and handed over in the latter part of 2012. The building was, however, situated in a flood-prone area called Taanch Bagh, and was built there despite this concern pointed out by lawyers who lived nearby.

“And that is exactly what happened. It was devastated in the floods and vital records were also washed away,” a lawyer from Pampore said.

The departments responsible for the building’s upkeep, among them the Roads and Buildings Department, are yet to formulate a renovation estimate.

The Munsif Court was, eventually, shifted back to the old rented accommodation, leaving behind an abandoned building. Soon after, drug addicts and peddlers overran it.

“The scary thing is that the building shares its boundary wall with a girls’ school. Our children studying there feel insecure,” another resident told Kashmir Reader.

Locals lament that every evening, dozens of drug addicts and peddlers assemble at the building, making it dangerous for residents of the area to move around.

“Our children and women folk hardly venture out now and we are scared for our safety. No one in the administration seems to be listening to our woes,” the residents said.

Kashmir Reader talked to Tehsildar Pampore, Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, who acknowledged that he has received repeated complaints about this from the locals.

“It has become a menace and I have talked to the police regarding this as well,” Mohiuddin said.

He said he will talk to the Deputy Commissioner and try to find some solution at the earliest, without waiting for the other departments to figure out what to do with the building.

