Baramulla: Father kills daughter over argument on marriage, arrested

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man in north Kashmir’s Baramulla for killing his daughter inside the forest area of Kawharbala.

Javid Ahmad Khan son of Rehmatullah Khan, a resident of Laridora area was arrested for killing his daughter and dumping the body inside the Kawharbala forest area, a police spokesperson said.

He said that police has registered a case FIR no. 23/2019 under the relevant section of law at Police Station Chandoosa in the instant matter.

During the course of the investigation, officers investigating the crime learned that Javid Khan had taken her daughter inside the forest area and murdered her following an argument pertaining to the fixing of her marriage that led to a disagreement.

Body of the girl has been handed over to her family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities. Experts from FSL also visited the scène of crime to gather vital pieces of physical and material evidence in the instant matter.

Further investigation in the matter is going on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

