Army personnel killed as India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: An Army personnel was killed as India, Pakistani troops exchanged firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Reports said that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire. Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistan’s army posts and casualties of its soldiers, officials said.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal (34) was killed, the officials said.

“The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district today,” Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the Indian Army responded strongly and effectively.

“Heavy damage to Pakistan army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers were inflicted by our troops,” he added.

Anand described Lal as a “brave, highly motivated and sincere” soldier.

Lal hailed from Akhnoor district’s Ghagriyal village. He is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi, he said.

