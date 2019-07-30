50-yr-old PDP worker shot at in Pulwama

Anantnag: Unidentified militants shot at and injured a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker, here in Mitrigam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on Monday.

The injured man has been identified as 50-year-old Lateef Ahmad Shah, a resident of Mitrigam village. He was immediately rushed to Pulwama district hospital and then to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

“He had two bullet wounds in his abdomen. We have shifted him to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment,” a doctor at Pulwama district hospital said.

A senior police official told Kashmir Reader that the incident took place at about 7:00 PM on Monday in Mitrigam village, where Shah was working in his apple orchard.

“His orchard is located some distance from his home. He was working there when the militants attacked him,” the police official said, adding that the militants shot him multiple times and two of the bullets pierced his abdomen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

