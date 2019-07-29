Vote to protect ‘powerful voice of Muslims in the state’: Farooq

‘We should repose our trust in Almighty; only He will salvage us’

Srinagar: National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the mushrooming of political outfits in the state was meant to “eliminate the powerful voice of Muslims in the state”.

Addressing party functionaries and workers at Saloora Ganderbal, Abdullah said that the unique character of the state has been a scorn in the eyes of those forces that are inimical to the very identity and integrity of the state.

“There are forces whose sole agenda is to dilute the very pluralistic fabric of our state. It was PDP that allowed the fascists to make inroads in our state. Unfortunately, such forces as are inimical to the identity of our state are using local henchmen to pursue their agenda. The mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as want to demean and divide the voice of the people, particularly the Muslims,” he said.

“Sher-e-Kashmir had prophesised that after his death, one-man political outfits will be propped up in every nook and corner of the state. The main agenda of the right-wing extremists is to eliminate the powerful voice of Muslims in the state,” he said.

The people of the state have to make a choice now, he said. “On one hand we have NC that has historically lent sacrifices for the protection of the identity of the state, and on the other hand we have contemporary Bakshis and Sadiqs who are adding colours to the nefarious designs of the forces as are inimical to our state. The need of the hour requires us to show unity. We should not let ourselves get overwhelmed by the prejudices of cast, creed, sect etc,” he said.

“Today the people of the state have to vote for securing our identity and integrity in the ensuing assembly elections. Our vote will make difference. Each vote matters, and any boycott will aggravate the problems our state is beset with. In the coming elections, people of the state have to reveal how passionate they are about their unique identity. In these difficult times we should repose our trust in Almighty. Only He will salvage us from the tumultuous times we are going through,” Abdullah said.

