Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to landslides

Srinagar: Srinagar-Leh highway was closed on Monday due to fresh landslides, triggered by rain during the night, a traffic police official said.

He said traffic on the highway was resumed on Sunday, after remaining suspended for three consecutive days.

Almost all vehicles stranded on both sides of the Zojila pass, were cleared till Sunday evening.

Although the men and machinery was pushed in t clear the road, however, due to shooting stones, road clearance operation was hampered, the official said.

Traffic will be resumed only after receiving green signal from the traffic police officials deployed at different places on the highway.

