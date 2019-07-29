Social Media: A Necessary Evil?

Muhammad Nayyar Azam

Social networking has tenanted such significance in our day to day life that we feel deficient and imperfect without it. It has become our rudimentary and foremost need to survive in this “cyber age”. People of every age group are using social media; every ne here is having his own private Face book account, teens showing interest and curiosity towards Instagram and twitter appears to be meant mainly for politicians and celebrities; hence forth no one is left without social media.

Social media provides an excellent platform for entertainment, sharing news, personal information and education, people, as individuals and groups, are also increasingly using it to express their respective frustrations and dislikes towards organizational, social and political causes. However, this trend is not endemic to this place alone; instead it has emerged as a global phenomenon.

The annals of the social media are not so old. The most dominant and widespread App Facebook started on 4th February 2004 in the US and was launched globally including India on 26 September 2006. Two other dominant social media network apps counting Whatsapp and Twitter were introduced in India in year 2010 and 2006 respectively. Being second most congested country in the world, India is having enormous users on social networking .Most of the countries are now progressively making use of the social media to intensify the standard of life of masses. Like most of the man-made things having their positive as well as negative effects, social media too is falling in the bracket having both.

Let’s briefly go through its positive and ill effects on the life of its users and society at large.

The most paramount and predominant benefit emanated to the users is their global relatedness regardless of their region, and location. Through these social media sites, masses are busy in making new friends, discuss their business and professional opportunities and even sometimes find chances to reconnect with their lost and old contacts, and friends. In short, the connectivity through social network has opened a superfluity of benefits and options. The other big benefits include almost immediate knowledge sharing and making a network based on the commonness of curiosity. For example, if someone is having an interest in politics, he or she could easily get connected with people of similar temptation and so on.

With so many benefits, social networking is having its threatening and ugly face too with many ill effects. People post galling and offensive content with ill-natured and vindictive agenda in mind, the result of which could be often be negative and brutal and immoderate in the political and social context. Online deceit, theft and the major threat of hacking are other serious ill effects. Cyber hacking, breach of privacy, theft of data and offense against women are other common flaws. With the arrival of smart phones, a large number of people pay disproportionate attention to it, ruining their precious time, energy and money. There are many who have become addicted to it.

Online activities on social media networks have led to many frauds, cheating, and security issues. It has even destroyed the reputation of many celebrities ,common people by leakage of their personal data, pictures and video clips.

Even some times deaths are reported in many cases following crazy stuff being shared on the social media. Only some time back, Blue Whale game led to number of global deaths mainly of teens’ addiction to it. A major threat comes from the service providers themselves who sometimes misuse private data of their users for business and other interests.

These include the main reasons why it is often said that the social media is a necessary evil of the modern age.

—The author can be reached at: mirnayyarazam@gmail.com

