Money cannot and must not be the measure of all things. This is both an axiom and dictum that must be taken to heart by us, as both individuals and as a society. In the final analysis, money is a means to en end and not an end itself. When it is seen as the end, then this should signal deep deterioration in society and a harbinger of great misery, evil and other toxic morbidities. In terms of the nature of money, it is a medium that facilitates exchange, markets, trade and so on. And, it is thus that money should be seen. The problem or the issue arises when consumption, especially of the conspicuous variety and sort becomes the be all and end all of society. The rat race to consume begets the tendency or proclivity to see and view money more than merely a means to an end. And, when this happens, evils and vices like corruption, crime, unhealthy and insalubrious forms of competition which entails taking advantage of others and forging ahead at the expense of others, jealousies and other assorted evils become more pronounced in society. Gradually and inexorably, this appears to be happening in our society too. Conspicuous consumption, spending beyond means, unhealthy forms of competition, bad customs like dowry, extravagance in and during weddings and so on, are becoming prevalent and predominant. All this must and should end. This can be done by injecting a sense of sobriety and gravitas in ourselves, at both the levels of society and individuals. First, we need a view about money. It, to repeat, cannot be the end as is being perceived by many but as a means to an end. Second, living for the sake of consumption, especially its conspicuous variety, is a fanciful indecorous idea that does not behoove a serious and sober society. Here too a sense of proportion is needed and required to arrived at balanced and sober perspectives. If and when develop a balanced perspective about money, many of the ills and even evils plaguing society contemporarily will come to an end and our society will be cleansed of vices that are the concomitants of moneymaking as the end of life. We have the tour de force of our society as the verdant garden of seers and saints and the foundational well springs of religious morality to dig into to arrive at the necessary balance that our society so needs.

