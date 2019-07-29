Primary health centre in Shopian only ‘50% built’ after 6 years

Shopian: Sanctioned in the financial year 2013-14, the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Losedenow village in Shopian district is still being built “at a snail’s pace”. Officials say they are waiting for the release of funds while locals complain that the government is not serious about addressing their problems.

The health centre, according to locals, was sanctioned when senior officials came to take stock of health care facilities in the area. It was supposed to provide health care to dozens of villages which include Kunsoo, Thairen, Malikgund, Malibug, Krawoora, Chek, Pargochi, Langandora, and many other villages.

“Dozens of villages have been denied health care facilities as there is no primary health centre within a distance of 12 kilometers,” Sayar Ahmad, a local, said.

Official sources told Kashmir Reader that the estimated cost of this centre was Rs 1.76 crore, money that was sanctioned by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Chief Medical Officer Shopian Sanaullah Bhat told Kashmir Reader that 50 percent of the construction work on the health centre building has been completed.

“We are waiting for the release of funds which are pending with the government, an amount of Rs 72 lakh,” he said, adding that his office has written to the department concerned for release of more funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

