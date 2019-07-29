PDP activist shot at in Pulwama Village

Srinagar: A PDP activist was injured after shot at by unknown gunmen in Mitrigham area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening.

Reports reaching GNS said that the gunmen fired upon the man namely Lateef Shah Ahmad in nearby orchards at Mitirgham village.

In the incident Shah suffered bullet wounds in his legs and was immediately taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that they have taken coginzance and further investigations taken up.

