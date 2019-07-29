NMC Bill will prove disastrous if not amended, say J&K medicos

Srinagar: The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, has received criticism from the medical fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir as well.

The Medical Faculty Association of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has endorsed the response of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on the NMC Bill. It has said that the bridge courses introduced in the legislation will prove disastrous for delivery of health care.

“Introduction of exit exam amounts to questioning the degree of MBBS,” said President of MFA, Dr Sajad Qazi.

He said the government-nominated chairman and ex-officio members in NMC are politicising medical education and making them subservient to bureaucracy.

“The government should have enhanced the UG and PG seats to match them with creation of faculty positions and infrastructure. Besides, private medical colleges need to be monitored for facilities and faculty as their number is more than the government-run medical colleges,” Dr Qazi said.

The MFA president said that infrastructure at GMC Srinagar and Jammu needs to be addressed in line with current MCI norms and enhanced UG/ PG admissions/ starting of DNB courses.

“Stagnation of faculty needs to be addressed in order to have higher positions filled at the earliest for enhanced UG/ PG admissions and starting of DNB courses,” he said.

Dr Suhail Naik, President of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), an affiliate body of the Indian Medical Association, said that quality of healthcare will deteriorate if the Bill is passed in its present form.

“The Bill has a provision by which the Health Ministry has the maximum say to choose members of the Commission, which will make it completely dependent on the government in power rather than having an autonomous position,” he said.

“Government tends to choose bureaucrats and other non-technical persons as per its will. There will be little representation from medical fraternity,” Dr Naik said.

The DAK president termed the bridge course introduced in the Bill as the main problem, saying it will promote quackery.

“Government wants to fill the gap of patient-doctor ratio by hook or crook. A bridge course will promote quackery and illegal practice in medical education,” he said.

Dr Naik told Kashmir Reader that DAK has decided to hold a candlelight vigil on Monday to support the IMA’s call for countrywide protests against the Bill.

A bridge course allowing alternative-medicine practitioners to prescribe modern drugs is mentioned in the bill. The medical fraternity has termed this unscientific and said that empowering of other practitioners through bridge courses will only pave the way for substandard doctors and substandard medical practice.

“This will seriously impact patient care and patient safety,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said.

The IMA has also said that the Bill will make medical professionals answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators.

“NMC will become subservient to the health ministry, given that the representation of the medical profession in the new regulatory framework is minimal. The bill takes away the voting right of every doctor in India to elect their medical council,” the IMA has said.

Standards have been laid down for MCI courses, but not for NBE courses which are often run in private hospitals and nursing homes, the IMA has said.

