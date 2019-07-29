NIA raids continue in Baramulla, houses of several cross-LoC businessmen searched

Baramulla: Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out fresh raids in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning, searching houses of several businessmen who had a licence for the now suspended cross-LoC trade.

Reports said that teams of NIA along with local police and paramilitary CRPF troops reached Baramulla district in the wee hours of Sunday. Reports said that the NIA teams conducted searches at the houses of businessmen Mohammad Asif Lone, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, Tariq Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Baramulla town.

Asif Lone is a reputable businessman of the town and is associated with the Peoples Conference headed by Sajad Gani Lone. He was doing trade with Pakistani counterparts across the Line of Control (LoC) till the Government of India suspended the trade on February 14 after the suicide attack on CRPF troops in Pulwama.

On Friday and Saturday, teams of NIA conducted searches at the houses of two cross-LoC traders, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat of Baramulla and Sonaullah Bhat of Krankshuwan Colony Sopore. The teams reportedly seized several documents. However, it has not been confirmed whether they registered any case against the traders or not.

Sources said that when the NIA teams started their searches, police and CRPF troops seized all the entry and exit points and did not allow anyone to enter or leave the houses. The searches continued for several hours, sources said.

