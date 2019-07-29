Modi to feature on Bear Grylls’ popular TV show ‘Man Vs Wild’

‘Modi’s mission into wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation, environmental change’

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be featured on popular TV show ‘Man vs Wild’ to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

Bear Grylls, the show’s host, posted a teaser clip on his official twitter handle and wrote, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change”.

“Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm,” he tweeted.

As per some media reports that the Discovery Channel has issued a statement saying the special episode featuring survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in the India’s Jim Corbett National Park, will be a “frank and freewheeling journey”.

A small video clip also shared by Bear Grylls on his Twitter account, PM Modi can be seen holding up a weapon carved out of bamboo and other material collected from the forest.

The Man vs Wild episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

