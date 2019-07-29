Modi likely to attend meeting with J&K leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a meeting of BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir core group called here on Tuesday, with top party leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, set to discuss the party’s preparedness for assembly elections in the state, sources told PTI.

The sources said that Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting besides the party’s national working president JP Nadda.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party’s pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to hold polls in the state this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December. —PTI

