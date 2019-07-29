Drug peddler arrested in Budgam, charas recovered

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 700 grams of Charas from his possession in Central Kashmir’s Budgam.

A police spokesman said that during naka checking at Chrar-e-Sharief, the officials of the police apprehended one drug peddler identified as Mohammad Ayoub Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir, a resident of Trachbal Chrar-e-Sharief.

He said that during his search, 700 grams Charas was recovered from his possession.

A case with FIR No. 53/2019 U/S – 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered and investigation has been taken up, he said.

