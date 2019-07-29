Downpour continues, highway shut, yatra suspended

Prediction of more rain in next few days, landslides possible

Srinagar: Rains continued for the fourth day in Srinagar on Sunday, while the Meteorology (MeT) Department of Jammu and Kashmir predicted more wet weather for the next few days.

Director of the state MeT office, Sonam Lotus, said, “Moderate rain and thundershowers would occur at many places during the next few days under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD) which is active in the region.”

“Due to continuous rainfall, the soil has become loose and there is possibility of landslides. People should remain cautious while travelling,” he added.

Traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended for the second day on Sunday after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places.

Traffic was suspended Sunday morning after a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

Incidents of shooting stones were also reported from four other places on the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, they said.

The landslide took place at Kella Morh in Ramban district and the incidents of shooting stones were reported from Digdole, Anokhi Fall, Maroog and Panthiyal areas, a traffic department official said.

Incessant rains are hampering road clearance operations on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, he said, adding that agencies concerned are waiting for the weather to improve to start work.

Barring a convoy of Amarnath pilgrims returning from Kashmir, no other vehicle was allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu to ply on the highway, the official said.

Jammu-bound pilgrims had crossed the Jawahar Tunnel and have been accommodated at shelter sheds at various places in Banihal sector, he said, adding that they would be allowed to proceed only after the road is cleared.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was also closed for several hours on Saturday due to a mudslide and rolling down of stones at several places in Ramban district, but all the stranded vehicles were later cleared.

The Amarnath Yatra was also suspended for the day due to the inclement weather and also because the MeT department had predicted snowfall in the Amarnath cave area later in the day, officials said.

They said that any decision on resumption of the yatra will be taken later in the day based on weather conditions.

However, nearly 1,000 pilgrims who had reached the cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres were allowed to offer prayers in the morning, they said.

“To avoid any untoward incident, no pilgrim was allowed from the three main base camps — Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district — Sunday morning,” a yatra official said.

The helicopter service for the yatra was also suspended for the day due to bad weather, the official said.

All the pilgrims who had reached various halting stations en route to the cave are safe, he said.

On the situation of other important routes in the state, officials said that traffic on the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway was restored on Sunday after three days of closure and vehicles were plying on the Mughal Road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri districts with south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking frontier Ladakh region with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir, was re-opened for traffic Sunday morning after three days of closure owing to damage to the road due to cloudburst and landslides in the Zojilla pass area.

The road was repaired by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), paving way for resumption of the traffic, officials said.

-With PTI

