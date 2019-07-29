BSP leader shot dead in Alwar

Jaipur: A Bahujan Samaj Party leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Monday, police said.

Jasram Gurjar, 40, was the BSP candidate from Behror constituency in the 2018 state assembly elections.

The attackers fired at Gurjar near a temple in Jainpurbas village in Behror, Station House Officer (SHO) Sagun Singh said.

The SHO said Gurjar was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

The body was sent for post-mortem, Singh said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the accused. @PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

