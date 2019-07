Srinagar: An army soldier was injured in Panzgam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the soldier of 55 RR sustained bullet wound in his foot at Mir Pora area of Chakoora when his service rifle went off accidentally.

The injured soldier was immediately taken to army’s near by health facility for treatment, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the injuries to the soldier.

