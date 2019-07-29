10-day-old baby injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch succumbs

Poonch: A-10-day old baby who was injured during cross-LoC shelling in Poonch on Sunday has succumbed to injuries at Poonch District hospital.

Two other civilians including a woman and a child sustained injuries during the firing in Mendhar area of the district.

An official confirmed that the baby has succumbed to injuries at District Hospital.

The baby was kept under observation in Poonch district hospital on Sunday while the two other civilians were shifted to a hospital in Jammu. They are still undergoing treatment.

