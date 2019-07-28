We’ll form govt in J&K on our own: BJP state chief

Srinagar: State BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said the party is going to contest the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly polls on its own.

Talking to reporters after holding induction meeting of new entrants to the party during its mass membership drive, he said that the clarity about the elections will occur after August 15, when the Amarnath Yatra is over.

The election is likely to happen in October-Novemeber and the BJP will come to power with a full majority, Raina said.

“Assembly polls are likely to take place in November-December and ECI would announce the dates for the same after August 15,” Raina said, adding they would achieve a landmark target of having above 2 lakh fresh members from the Valley after the completion of the membership drive by August 31.

