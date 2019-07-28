Two militants slain in encounter in Shopian town

One of them Pakistani, the other an 18-yr-old local who joined Hizbul 5 months ago

Shopian: Government forces on Saturday killed two militants, one of them a Pakistani affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad and the other a local militant affiliated to Hizb ul Mujahideen, in Bonbazar area of Shopian town.

Police sources said that on Friday evening, a cordon and search operation was launched on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Bonbazar. They said two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire on Saturday morning.

The militants were identified as Zeenat ul Islam of Turkwangam village of district Shopian and Pakistani national Munna Bhai.

Locals from Bonbazar told Kashmir Reader that a joint team of government forces launched the cordon and search operation in the locality on Friday evening. They said that on Saturday morning at about 8am, an exchange of fire took place. They said it was a brief exchange of fire in which both the holed-up militants were killed.

Locals said that clashes between government forces and local youth took place soon after news of the killing of militants spread in the area. They said that the protesting youths hurled stones on the forces, who retaliated with tear smoke shells and pellets. Several persons were reported injured during the clashes which later ended after the withdrawal of forces from the area.

The body of Zeenat ul Islam was handed over to his family after official formalities. According to family sources, Zeenat was the son of Muhammad Isaq Mir, a labourer by profession.

Family members told Kashmir Reader that Zeenat had studied till matriculation and since then was helping his father meet the two ends by working as a painter. He was 18 years old, they said.

Zeenat has left behind his parents, younger brother who is a student, and a disabled younger sister.

Family members said that one of the uncles of Zeenat had died as a militant in the late 1990s and two of his maternal uncles were also slain as militants in the 1990s and 2000s.

Internet services were barred in the district in the wake of the gunfight in the town.

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Zeenat at his native village Turkwangam despite heavy rains.

Witnesses said that people raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans during five rounds of funeral prayers. They said that Pakistan flags were also raised during the funeral. Zeenat was buried in the afternoon, they said.

Police in a statement said that both the slain militants were involved in executing attacks on establishments of government forces and in civilian killings. They said that both were wanted for crimes and that arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

