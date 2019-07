Srinagar: Two army soldiers were injured in a road mishap at Taingan Bypass near Nowgam area of Srinagar outskirts on Sunday morning.

Reports reaching GNS said that an army vehicle part of convoy turned turtled near Taingan bypass. In the mishap, two army soldiers suffered injuries, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident.

He said that both the injured were immediately taken to army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh for treatment.

