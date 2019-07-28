Tinkering with Article 35A will be akin to setting a powder keg on fire: Mehbooba warns Centre

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti warned the Centre on Sunday against the revocation of Article 35A, saying any tinkering with the constitutional provision would be akin to setting a powder keg on fire.

Mufti asked her party workers to get ready for a big fight for the protection of Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the state’s permanent residents, she said while addressing a function to celebrate the Peoples Democratic Party’s 20th raising day.

Mufti said they would fight till death any attempt to tinker with the state’s special status. “We want to tell the Central government that if any hand tries to touch Article 35A, not only that hand, but that whole body will be burnt to ashes,” Mehbooba warned.

