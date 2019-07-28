Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for traffic on 2nd day, as massive rains trigger landslides

SRINAGAR: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on second day after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places, reports said.

“The authorities Sunday ordered suspension of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for second day due to shooting stones and blockages at several places,” reports said.

The authorities have advised commuters to avoid travel on Jammu- Srinagar highway till the weather improves and the road is made traffic worthy.

On Saturday shooting stones and mudslides occure at Pantiyal, Iron stand Digdool, Battery Cheshma, Anokhi fall and four lane tunnel number 2 at Kelamore Ramban, reports said.

