Soldier killed in encounter near LoC in Kupwara

Army truck turns turtle on Baramulla-Kupwara road

Kupwara: A soldier of the Indian Army, identified as Lance Naik Rajindar Singh of the 57 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), was killed on Saturday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Initial reports suggested that the soldier was killed in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Army, which attacked an Indian Army post in Machil sector in the wee hours of Saturday. In the evening, however, the army clarified that the soldier was killed while foiling an infiltration bid.

The army said that a group of militants tried to infiltrate into this side of Kashmir at the LoC in Machil sector but the troops of Indian Army challenged them, resulting in an encounter in which one soldier lost his life.

Earlier in the day, local sources had told Kashmir Reader that cross-border firing took place in Machil sector for about an hour in the morning.

Elsewhere, an army truck turned turtle near Tragpora area of Rafiabad Baramulla on the Baramulla-Kupwara road of Saturday. Three soldiers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

The army truck was on way to Baramulla from Kupwara district.

