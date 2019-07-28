‘Objects of Desire’ and the Power of Visualization

Muhammed Hussain Sufi

When I was little, my father was an avid reader of newspapers like the Times of India which like other newspapers such as Times of India, Indian Express, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Mint, and Financial Express used to and theystill reach to Srinagar in an afternoon; therefore we get these papers on next day. My father used to purchase yesterday’s paper today. This means we were already late by one complete day. It has been more than 2 decades and the process is still the same. It is now only my modern father has successfully switched from newspaper to tablet PC. He nowadays reads all newspapers in time and even before the daybreak, that is , after the morning Salah.

After my father finished reading these papers I used to grab and turn them page to page to watch and read about my favorite Bollywood stars, upcoming movies and about their personal lives. This helped me to talk about the movie, which would be released after two years to my classmates in advance. It felt good to see people watching and listening with appreciating stares.

There was one more column in those newspapers which used to grab my interest; it was the column naming “Objects of Desire” which would showcase the new electronic gadgets and brief descriptions about them and how they were going to impact our lives within few years. I used to read it with great interest and read about objects such as the digital diary, pocket viewer, pager and later about qwerty keyboard phones when mobile phones became popular. My father too was an electronic gadget lover and was always ahead of the time compared to any of his own friends, colleagues and partners. He purchased these entire gadgets one after the other including pager.

The pager was a short-lived electronic device, which used to receive messages. It had a small screen to receive text message and no keyboard to type and only had scroll buttons to go up and down in message. We had to call to a service center from a landline, an operator (usually a girl) would receive the call on the other end. We would have to convey her a message (we wanted to convey) orally so that she could text the same message from her system to the pager by using four digit number which was allotted to it. We would usually convey that we had finished studying, and ask to kindly come and take us home. He would respond by calling backfrom any roadside STD. We used to receive a call after few minutes from him on that landline phone of our tutor.

STD shops were common those days at every nook and corner; shops with yellow color, with STD ISD PCO written on its yellow painted walls in big, black,block and tall letters. Life of a pager was short lived and was replaced by the mobile phone within a year or two of its launch. Mobile phones as we all know give us freedom to call or message to anyone at anytime without third party intervention.

The digital diary was a calculator type device; you could do many things such as saving names and numbers, write notes, make a to do list, set alarm and so on. It had a flip cover, a bigger screen and a qwerty type keyboard. It looked like a modern day laptop(only the size was smaller and functionality was less). And yes may be I forgot to mention that you could also do calculations on the digital diary.

Pocket viewer was yet another device with the stylus and without keypad. You had a freedom to write anything in your own handwriting. There was also a virtual keyboard which one could use to type notes or save numbers. It had a touch screen, however its touch would respond to its own the stylus only.

Why I chose this title is not because of this column of the newspaper, mentioning “objects of desire” but because of the list I used to create and about which I will write at the end. Have you heard about a book titled “Secret” written by Rhonda Byrne. I recommend reading this book; it can change your life. It talks about the secret method of working of a universe. It says that if you keep asking what you want positively, you will get it. It says that the universe listens to you and gives you what you want. The book explains also that people keep asking for things in the wrong way.Example: You keep saying “I hope I don’t fail’. Then you will fail. Because according to the book, the universe hears it as “I hope I fail”. You need to focus on what you want positively- you say “I hope I pass”.You don’t say “I don’t want to be poor” but “I will be rich”. So the book basically says that if you hope for things positively in your head, it will happen to you. It talks about the things or the people or the circumstances, which or who are right now in your life are because you aspired about them secretly, unknowingly and sometimes unintentionally.

There is another book titled “The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” written by Joseph Murphy. The three things author constantly talks about are:

1.

Use visualization as a way to exploit the placebo effect in your favor.

2.

If you can’t decide between several options, give yourself a night to sleep over it.

3.

Make a sincere effort to wish well for others, because envy only gets in your own way.

Would you like to steer your behavior in the right direction on autopilot? Who wouldn’t?

These books are not motivational or personality development books; they however have one common connection. One talks about things you have, are because of your wanting for them, other talks about how you can have things or people in your life or what you want to be in life simply by using the technique of visualization. Once you visualize yourself in a certain desired lifestyle, universe is bound to work its way to give you that what you so dearly want, may be better but never the worse.

Now you might be of a mind whether it works or not. My experience of it comes from the fact I used to jot down the list of things I wanted to have in my life, after reading secret. I named that list as “objects of desire”. I will visualize them, feel them and universe opened its doors in unique ways and gave me all those things and fulfilled all my desires. I wanted to be an orator, although I was shy and introvert but universe worked its way invisibly and I became a lawyer and lawyers as you know have to have this mandatory skill of speaking, negotiating, and persuading. Lets talk about things, I always visualized myself in driving an SUV nature worked its way I have two SUV’s. I always wanted to have a heavy bike; I visualized it intensely although my parents were always against it. Time came when I owned my dream bike Royal Enfield Thunderbird. I wanted to open my coffeeshop and I already have one with the books exactly the way I wanted,and named café X.

I do not want to brag about my possessions. I want to convey a message that if you jot down things you want in life or the people you want to have in your life, universe has an effortless way to hand them over to you. I wanted to be a columnist, here I am writing weekly columns, I wanted to be an author, and soon one of my books will be there on shelves of bookshops and café’s, I wanted to be guitarist and my skills are improving, I wanted to be an mixed martial art fighter and I have started working on it.

Do it yourself. Things you want in your life, jot them down in your diary. If you don’t maintain a diary, start maintaining one. Write down things, people, circumstances you desire to have in your life. Visualize yourself living that life, be patient. Do it secretly and do not reveal what you want until it is released to the worldfull throttle, by nature itself.Showing them to people fizzles out the power they possess.

Once universe receives your messages loud and clear, it will start working in your favor. Go through these books as soon as possible. It worked for me, it will work for you

—The author is a lawyer at the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and can be reached at sufi@xeal.in and on twitter @sufi071

